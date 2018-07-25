Minsk, Almaty, Baku in top three summer destinations in CIS for Russian travelers

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk has been named among the top three cities in the Commonwealth of Independent States popular with Russian travelers for summer vacations in 2018, BelTA learned from the analytics agency TurStat.



The top ten CIS cities popular with Russian visitors in the summer 2018 includes Baku (Azerbaijan), Minsk (Belarus), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Yerevan (Armenia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Chisinau (Moldova), Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan).



TurStat reports that Russian tourists go to CIS cities for the average period of two days. The vacation costs Russian tourists from $50 to $100 per day. The cheapest destinations are Chisinau and Bishkek. Baku and Astana are the most popular spots for weekend tours and shopping, BelTA reports.