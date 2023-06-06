Minsk Arena to host 2nd CIS Games opening, closing ceremonies on 5, 14 August

MINSK. KAZINFORM The opening and closing ceremonies for the 2nd CIS Games will take place at Minsk Arena on 5 and 14 August, head of the main department for sport and tourism in Minsk City Hall Maksim Voropai said at a meeting to discuss the preparations for the 2nd CIS Games on 5 June, BelTA has learned.

Belarus will host the 2nd CIS Games on 4-14 August. The concept provides for the organization of sports events in all regions of the country. The opening and closing ceremonies scheduled for 5 and 14 August will be held at Minsk Arena. The Culture Ministry is involved in the organization of the ceremonies, BelTA reports.

Nine venues in Minsk will be used to host seven sports of the CIS Games. Minsk City Hall will be co-organizer of the Games for three sports: 3x3 basketball, rhythmic gymnastics and beach soccer. «The Sport and Tourism Ministry has set up an operational coordination center at the Belarusian State University of Physical Education and Sport to ensure the successful preparation for the CIS Games. According to the decree of the Minsk mayor, the operational headquarters has been set up to ensure successful organization of the Games in Minsk,» Maksim Voropai said.

The 3x3 basketball competition will be held at Palova-Arena and the Palace of Sports on 10-13 August. The event will feature ten men's and women's teams. «According to the Sport and Tourism Ministry, six men's and three women's teams have confirmed their participation,» Maksim Voropai said.

The test tournament and the national 3x3 basketball university games will take place on 10-11 June. Video broadcasting of the test competitions will be provided by the Belarusian Basketball Federation.

The rhythmic gymnastics tournament of the 2nd CIS Games will be held at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Center on 2-7 August. Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Malaysia have confirmed their participation so far. The test event and the national rhythmic gymnastics championship will take place on 14-18 June. The sports infrastructure is completely ready for the competitions, Maksim Voropai said.

Ten men's and ten women's teams were scheduled to participate in the beach soccer tournament. As of 1 June, six men's and six women's teams have confirmed their participation, so the tournament schedule would be adjusted. The beach soccer event will be held at the Olympiysky sports complex. «The stadium and the training ground are ready for the competitions,» Maksim Voropai said.

The test beach soccer tournament and the Union State Super Cup will be held on 8-9 June. Belarus 5 TV channel will offer live broadcast of the event.

According to the Sport and Tourism Ministry, all sport delegations will arrive at the Games through the national airport, where there will be an accreditation point for the participants.

All sports facilities designated to host the Games will have medical stations and doping control rooms. Medics will monitor the physical condition of the athletes in the competition and warm-up areas. Two ambulance teams will be involved in providing medical care at each competition venue on the competition days.

Information on tour operators responsible for the admission of foreign tourists in Minsk during the Games has been submitted to the Sport and Tourism Ministry. Tour operators have prepared one to eight-day tour packages with transfers to various cities. The work on a video about the sport tourism in Belarus is underway.

Minsk Transport and Communications Company has developed temporary bus routes to serve the participants of the Games.

A cultural program for the participants of the Games and tourists is planned to be organized as part of the summer musical tourist season in the Belarusian capital.

The registration of the participants of the Games will end on 4 July. Until then adjustments can be made to the timing and program of the 2nd CIS Games.