    14:32, 03 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Minsk, Astana among CIS most popular destinations for Russian travelers during May break

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The analytical agency TurStat has released data on the CIS most popular cities for Russian tourists during the May break in 2017. The Belarusian capital Minsk has topped the list, BelTA has learned. 

    According to the TurStat agency, Russian tourists spend three nights and pay on average RUB3,200 per day for accommodation in the Belarusian capital.

    The list of top ten cities in the CIS and Georgia also include Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, Astana, Yerevan, Kiev, Tashkent, Bishkek and Chisinau.

    The ranking was compiled based on the number of hotel reservations, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .

    Belarus Tourism Kazakhstan Astana Tourism and Sport
