Minsk bids to host 2024 European Athletics Championships

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk is biding to host the European Athletics Championships in 2024, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Athletics Federation.

Secretary General of the Belarusian Athletics Federation Nadezhda But-Husaim and specialist in international relations of the federation Elizaveta Godeyeva presented Belarus' bid at the headquarters of the European Athletic Association in Lausanne, Switzerland.



Other bidders include Tampere (Finland), Goteborg (Sweden), and Silesia Province (Poland). In late January 2019 the European Athletics Council will choose three out of four federations that will continue to complete for the right to host the event.



Belarus suggested Dinamo Stadium as the venue for the championship. In June 2019 the stadium will host the athletics tournament of the 2nd European Games, BelTA reports.