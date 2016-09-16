EN
    23:07, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Minsk in top three most popular destinations for Russians during November break

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian capital is among the top three most popular destinations for Russians during the November break, BelTA learned from the hotel search and reservation service RoomGuru.ru.

    The list of ten most popular cities to spend the National Unity Day (4 November) holidays include Prague, Minsk, Tallinn, Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Vilnius, Riga, Helsinki and London. Russian tourists will spend in Minsk an average of two and a half days paying approximately RUB2,300 for accommodation per day. 

    Minsk will be the cheapest choice with London the most expensive one (over RUB9,000).

    Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Sochi, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Yalta, Kaliningrad, Yaroslavl, Vologda and Pskov will be the top ten domestic tourism destinations for Russians.

    The ranking was compiled based on the number of hotel reservations for the period from 4 to 6 November, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

