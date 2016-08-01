Minsk International Christmas Singing Competition set for 7-13 December

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The third edition of the Minsk International Christmas Singing Competition will take place from 7 to 13 December, BelTA learned from the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet theater of Belarus.

The competition is open to singers from all countries, with higher music education (or still students) or employees (guest singers) of professional musical theaters. Male singers born in or after 1978 and female singers born in or after 1981 are eligible for the competition. Applications are open until 20 October 2016.



"It is not easy to begin a new big project while the world art map is thickly dotted with events and centers. But we did it," said Vladimir Gridyushko, the chairman of the jury and the organizing committee of the competition, General Director of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus.



"Over two years of its existence the Minsk International Christmas Singing Competition firmly established itself, became instantly recognizable, and is remembered by its participants and guests for its unique creative ambience, unbiased judging by the reputable jury comprising managers of major opera houses and international organizations, producers, universally acclaimed artists. A whole scene from an opera rather than merely an aria in the final added a zest to the competition. It helps us estimate not only the vocal talent but also acting skills of the competitors whose performances fascinate both the jury and the audience," Vladimir Gridyushko said.



The 3rd Minsk International Christmas Singing Competition will have three rounds: the first and the second rounds will take place with piano accompaniment, and the third round will take place with orchestral accompaniment. The 3rd round (final) will see the competitors sing a lead role in a scene from an opera of classical or modern repertoire.



The winner of the grand prize will receive $10,000 in prize money; the winner of the first prize will get $8,000. The winner of the second prize will collect $6,000, and $4,000 will be given to the winner of third prize.



The organizer is the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.