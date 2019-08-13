Minsk to host 2021 European Athletics Team Championships

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will host the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in 2021, President of the European Athletics Association Svein Arne Hansen told a press conference at the press center of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus on 13 August, BelTA has learned.

«I have repeatedly stated that following a makeover the Dinamo Stadium has become of the best athletics stadiums in Europe. Therefore, the European Athletics Association has decided to grant the Belarusian Athletics Federation the right to play host to the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League,» Svein Arne Hansen said.

Chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation Vadim Devyatovsky stressed the importance of the competitions for Belarus as he commented on the decision of the European Athletics Association. «The 2nd European Games in Minsk and the forthcoming historic Match Europe v USA have assured our partners that Belarus is capable of hosting the biggest tournaments. In the presence of Svein Arne Hansen and Belarus' Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk I would like to assure that the Belarusian athletes will show high results at the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League,» the chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation said.

Belarus' Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk stressed that the athletics team is one of the leading teams in the country. «Belarus placed second at the 2019 European Athletics Team Championships First League in Norway. This is a good result. We need to look into all mistakes, conduct a serious analysis and move on,» he said.

Belarus finished second at the 2019 European Athletics Team Championships First League in Sandnes, Norway, winning seven events in the program. Belarus played in the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in 2013, 2015, and 2017, Kazinform refers to BelTA.