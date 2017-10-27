Minsk to host Art Without Borders festival Nov 1-3

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 3rd edition of the international festival-contest Art Without Borders will take place in Minsk on 1-3 November, BelTA learned from the organizers.

Taking part in the competition, which is designed to support the development of children's and youth teams, will be participants aged six to 25 years from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, and China.



The festival-contest is held in two rounds. The first one was held from 1 July to 10 October. 600 groups and individual performers took part in it.



As many as 242 teams and individual performers advanced to the second round. The opening of the festival, and performances in the Vocal Genre (folk) and Instrumental Genre nominations will be held at the National Center of Children's and Youth Arts on 1 November. The Vocal Genre (pop, academic), Art Word, and Theatrical Genre program is scheduled for 2 November.



The National Palace of Culture of Trade Unions will host performances in the Choreography (folk, pop dance, modern choreography), Fashion Theaters, Circus Genre nominations on 2 November.



The gala concert of the international festival-contest Art Without Borders will be held in the Minsk Concert Hall on 3 November.



The jury of the contest will consist of education and cultural figures, famous singers, composers, musicians, and media representatives.



The goal of the event is to create an opportunity of creative communication for children and young people, reveal new talents, and demonstrate the best achievements of national culture and art of different countries. The forum will feature an eventful program: contests, concerts, master classes, ethno discos, themed zones, playgrounds, scientific experiments.



The festival Art Without Borders has been organized by the Education Ministry of Belarus, the National Center of Children's and Youth Arts, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .