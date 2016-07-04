Minsk to host Belarusian-Tatar polymer forum 5 July

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian-Tatar polymer forum will be held in Minsk on 5 July as part of a visit of a delegation of the Republic of Tatarstan to Belarus 3-8 July, BelTA learned from the press service of Belneftekhim Concern.

The delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov. A meeting was held on 4 July to discuss the cooperation between Belarus and Tatarstan. It was chaired by Deputy Chairman of Belneftekhim Concern Igor Bobyr and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexei Savelchev.



"The Belarusian-Tatarstan polymer forum on 5 July will be attended by representatives of the enterprises affiliated with Belneftekhim Concern, the Industry Ministry, Belresursy Holding Company, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and other companies," the press service informed. Then the guests will visit major enterprises of the Belarusian industry: Mozyr and Naftan oil refineries, Belarusian Steel Works, Mozyr Machine-Building Plant, Belshina tire producer, Borisov Plastic Products Plant, Borisov Plant of Plastic Packaging Polimiz and Polotsk-Steklovolokno. Representatives of the Tatarstan delegation will hold talks with business partners from Belarus. The results of the visit will be announced at a meeting betweenAlbert Karimov and Chairman of Belneftekhim Concern Igor Lyashenko.



The visit of the Tatarstan delegation was organized by Belneftekhim that is in charge of the development of cooperation between Belarus and Tatarstan, one of the largest and most industrialized regions of Russia. Tatarstan's delegation includes officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and representatives of some of the largest enterprises such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Tasma, P-D Tatneft-Alabuga Steklovolokno and others, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.