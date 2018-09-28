Minsk to host CIS documentary film festival on Oct 1-4

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will host the third edition of the CIS documentary film festival Eurasia. DOC on 1-4 October. Part of the events will be held in Smolensk, BelTA learned from the organizers.

The festival has received more than 150 applications from 23 countries. The program includes 24 documentary films from 12 countries. The forum will feature both big names and fledgling directors from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Estonia. The international jury will be composed of famous documentary filmmakers, political analysts and journalists.



The program provides for meetings with filmmakers, master classes, and roundtables. The festival also runs the youth competition program "Eurasia. Doc: 4 Minutes".



The Eurasia. DOC venues in Minsk are the Belarusian cinema house and Belarusian State University, Kazinform refers to BelTA.