Minsk to host CIS financial and economic forum in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS financial and economic forum will take place in Minsk in October, head of the CIS election observation mission Sergei Lebedev told media on 30 August, BelTA has learned.

"The financial and economic forum will be held as part of the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Minsk. Almost every member state expressed its readiness to take part," noted Sergei Lebedev.

In his words, the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the CIS heads of government, which is due on 28 October, will include a wide range of issues, including those related to the strengthening of cooperation in all spheres of activity and, first of all, the economic sector. "However, it is just a draft agenda. I think the work on it will be

Kazinform refers to Belta.by