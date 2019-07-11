Minsk to host CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council meeting on July 11

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will play host to the fifth meeting of the CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council on 11 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The participants to the meeting will discuss ten issues, including anti-corruption practices in the CIS countries, international cooperation in asset recovery, participation in the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption in Abu Dhabi in December 2019.



Members of the council are also set to take stock of the implementation of the decisions adopted at the previous meeting, to evaluate the implementation of the interstate program of joint measures to combat crime and the concept of the CIS cooperation in combating corruption. The meeting will review the international youth competition of social advertising "Together Against Corruption!", a number of other issues.



Attending the meeting will be the heads of the anti-corruption agencies of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, and also representatives of the CIS Executive Committee.



The CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council was set up in 2013. It comprises the heads of the appropriate agencies of the CIS countries. The council is responsible for identifying the priority areas for cooperation and adopting joint effective measures against corruption, assessing the implementation of anti-corruption commitments of the CIS states, coordinating technical assistance programs in combating corruption. The council promotes the approximation of national laws, develops proposals for improving the legal framework for cooperation, and coordinates interaction between the appropriate authorities and other stakeholders of the CIS, and ensures the implementation of the documents adopted in the CIS, Kazinform refers to BelTA.