Minsk to host CIS ministerial consultations in February

MINSK. KAZINFORM The ministerial consultations to discuss the CIS cooperation plans in 2019 will take place in the CIS Executive Committee headquarters in Minsk on 7-8 February, BelTA has learned from the press service of the committee, BELTA reports.

The participants of the meeting will review progress in fulfilling the plan of the CIS multi-level ministerial consultations in 2018 and discuss a draft plan for 2019.



They will also discuss a draft action program to step up cooperation between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states.