    14:00, 13 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Minsk to host CIS ministerial consultations on foreign policy planning

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Ministerial consultations on foreign policy planning in the CIS will take place in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 20 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

    Participants are set to discuss current trends in the development of the situation in the CIS and worldwide. The meeting will also host an exchange of opinions on promising approaches to strengthen integration processes in Eurasia, BelTA reports.

    CIS World News
