Minsk to host CIS plenipotentiaries' meeting Jan 29

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk will play host to this year's first meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states on 29 January, BelTA reports citing CIS Executive Committee.

The council members plan to draft the agenda for the meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council scheduled to take place in Moscow on 5 April.



The agenda will include the issues relating to interstate relations in fundamental research, conservation and proper upkeep of cemeteries, graves and monuments of the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, development of ministerial cooperation, humanitarian ties and cooperation in the fight against crime.



It is expected that the members of the council will also approve the candidacy to the post of the head of the CIS observation mission for the Moldova parliamentary elections on 24 February. The exhibition dedicated to the CIS Turkmenistan Presidency 2019 will be launched prior to the meeting.