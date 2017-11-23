Minsk to host CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers, security chiefs on Nov 30

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states will be held in Minsk on 30 November, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a press briefing, BelTA has learned.

According to Maria Zakharova, on behalf of Russia the event will be attended by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. The participants of the meeting will review the documents prepared for the upcoming CSTO summit in Minsk. They are set to exchange views on the status of implementation of the decisions adopted by the CSTO Collective Security Council and to discuss practical aspects of the interaction.



The heads of the CSTO member states are expected to sign an agreement on cooperation in ensuring information security, Maria Zakharova added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .