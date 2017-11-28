Minsk to host CSTO summit on Nov 30

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Minsk on 30 November. Attending the event will be Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The summit will take stock of Belarus' presidency in the CSTO in 2017. Belarus' presidency goals were to increase the influence of the organization in the international arena, enhance the operational readiness of the Collective Forces, ensure economic security of the member states and implement a set of additional measures to combat international terrorism, the spread of drugs and illegal migration in the CSTO area.



The summiteers are expected to adopt a number of decisions on various areas of the CSTO activity, including the priorities of the Belarusian presidency in the organization.



The heads of state will also discuss the most important issues related to the global situation and further development of the organization as a powerful structure ensuring security in the region, Kazinform refers to BelTA .