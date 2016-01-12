Minsk to host Eurasian Mining and Geological Forum 2-4 February

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Mining and Geological Forum will take place in Minsk on 2-4 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Ministry.

"The forum will be held for the first time, but we hope that it will become a permanent platform for the productive discussion of industry-specialized problems of interstate cooperation and supranational integration associations in Eurasia. The participants of the forum are supposed to discuss issues connected with the state expert review and education policy, opportunities and risks in the mining industry in the context of the development of integration processes in the CIS, topical issues in geology, modern technologies of geological surveying and mining," the press release of the press service reads.

"One of the key topics of the forum is the formation of the single raw materials market in the EEU, the mining agenda of the Union State, risks and opportunities of mining enterprises in the context of the development of integration processes in Eurasia, formation of transboundary mining clusters, promotion of public-private partnership in the mining industry," the representatives of the ministry explained.

Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan have officially confirmed their participation in the forum. On behalf of public organizations, the countries will be represented by ministers and heads of specialized ministries, including Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister of Belarus Andrei Kovkhuto, Natural Resources Minister of Russia Sergey Donskoy; the private sector will be represented by the heads of the largest mining companies.

The Eurasian Mining and Geological Forum will be held under the aegis of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Ministry of Belarus, the geology research center, the Belarusian State Technological University and the international consulting company IMC Montan in Minsk, eng.belta.by reports.