Minsk to host festival of Moldavian culture

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A feast of Moldavian culture will be held in Minsk for the first time, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Minsk City Hall.

The festival will take place in the capital's Upper Town on 17 September. The concert program will feature Moldavian singing and dancing bands and duets and also soloists of the national public association Moldavian Community. The festival will also include an exhibition of Modavian towels, Maria Vasilevskaya's embroidered icons, Vasily Semenyuk's paintings and souvenirs.



Visitors will be invited to master classes in Moldavian dance and souvenir making. There will be also an opportunity to get familiar with the Moldavian national festival Martisor and the Moldavian cuisine.



The festival is organized by the Minsk City Hall, the Moldavian Community, the Embassy of Moldova in Belarus, and the National Center of National Cultures, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.