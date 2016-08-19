Minsk to host festival of Ukrainian culture on 20 August Culture

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian capital will play host to a festival of Ukrainian culture on 20 August. The celebrations will take place in the Upper Town, BelTA learned from the press service of Minsk City Hall.

The festival program includes a concert with the participation of singers and dance companies from the city of Minsk, and also from Minsk, Gomel and Brest Oblasts. The list of performers features Ukrainian folk band Vatra, choir Bereginya, vocal quartet Kamerton, folk band Vyazynka, Ukrainian folk songs choir Krynitsa and many others. Apart from that, Minsk residents and visitors will be invited to enjoy a photo exhibition, an exhibition of embroidery and traditional towels, books from Ukrainian publishing houses, and a fair of handicrafts. There will also be a presentation of Ukrainian cuisine. The festival has been organized by the Belarusian public association Vatra, Minsk City Hall, the Belarusian Center of National Cultures, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus. The celebrations will start at 1 p.m.