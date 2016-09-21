Minsk to host ICONO/LAT 2016 conference on 26-30 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will play host to the International Conference on Coherent and Nonlinear Optics (ICONO) and the Lasers, Applications, and Technologies (LAT) conference from 26 to 30 September, Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) Sergei Kilin told reporters on 21 September, BelTA has learned

"The fact that Belarus hosts such conferences attests that the country attaches great importance to optics and laser physics. This is why the new solutions and knowledge that we will get during the upcoming conference will be very useful for Belarusian scientists and the country's industrial sector," Sergei Kilin said.



ICONO will highlight the latest achievements in different fields, such as laser physics, quantum and atom optics, ultra-fast processes, optical diagnostics and data processing, plasmonics, and material physics. LAT will discuss application of lasers, light-emitting diodes and laser technologies in different areas of economy, science, ecology and medicine.



The ICONO/LAT 2016 conference organized by the NASB jointly with the Russian Academy of Sciences and Moscow State University will bring together over 450 academics from Belarus, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Estonia, Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Japan. "As many as 237 reports will be presented, and only a third of them have been prepared by Belarusian scientists. First of all, we are interested in the reports of our colleagues from other countries," Sergei Kilin explained.



Founded in 1965, ICONO is the main conference in Russia and other countries of the former Soviet Union in coherent, quantum and nonlinear optics. There are only four other similar conferences in the world. LAT was established in 2002. This year, both the events will take place at Minsk Concert Hall.



The fact that Belarus has been chosen to host such a prestigious large-scale international forum is a recognition of the contribution of Belarusian scientists to the development of laser physics, coherent and nonlinear optics, their technical/technological application, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.