Minsk to host Kinosmena short film festival

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The first international short film festival Kinosmena will feature 30 films from all around the world on 23-25 September, organizer of the festival film director Igor Osmolovsky told media, BelTA has learned.

The film studio Smena Plus will hold the first international festival of short movies Kinosmena in assistance with the festival directorate of the Union of Cinematographers and the Culture Ministry of Belarus. The jury and the audience will pick up winners in the nominations Best Short Film and Best National Short Film.



According to Igor Osmolovsky, the idea of the festival was given start this year thanks much to volunteers' help. "Today we are considering more than 350 works, and all of them are great. The competition will have a professional jury led by well-known film director Dmitry Astrakhan. We hope that the festival will become a large-scale forum in the future," Igor Osmolovsky said.



Speaking about the financing of film projects, Igor Osmolovsky shared his own experience. "All my short movies were made without any expenses. Khomut (Collar), for instance, toured 40 festivals presenting the country and received a prize for the best drama in the United States. It was shot in one day. Its costs included expenses on petrol and food. If there is enthusiasm, there will always be a person who will be eager to help. Take any camera and start shooting a film that will be to the liking of a wide audience," the film director said.



According to Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Cinematographers Viktor Vasilyev, the practical function of the organization is to help the film-making talent. "We are currently busy with developing festival activities, providing assistance to young film directors at various film festivals. The Union always supports young cinematographers," he said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.