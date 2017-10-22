Minsk to host meeting of CIS permanent plenipotentiaries

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk will host a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries in statutory and other bodies on 24 October, BelTA refers to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The plenipotentiaries will discuss the results of the Sochi meetings of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and the CIS Council of Heads of State and the tasks of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries and the CIS Executive Committee with regard to the implementation of the documents adopted at these high-level meetings.



According to the press service, on 10 October the CIS foreign ministers adopted 17 documents related to various aspects of interaction in the integration association. The documents endorsed by the foreign ministers were submitted a day later to the CIS Council of Heads of State. These documents will be also on the agenda of the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government due in Tashkent on 3 November.



The heads of state adopted 18 documents to further expand and deepen cooperation in economy, culture and humanitarian affairs, defense, protection of the external borders, combating terrorism, and a number of instruments to adopt the CIS to the new realities.



In addition, the CIS permanent plenipotentiaries will discuss the performance of the CIS Council of heads of the immigration authorities set up in 2007. Belarus Deputy Interior Minister Nikolai Melchenko will make a report on the results achieved by the council over the ten years.



Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev is expected to attend the event.