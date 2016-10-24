Minsk to host ministerial consultations on cooperation of CIS with EU, NATO

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will play host to the ministerial consultations on cooperation of the CIS Member States with the European Union, NATO and on the matters of European security on 1-2 November, according to the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

The participants will discuss the trade and economic impact of the association agreements of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine with the EU and of the comprehensive free trade area with the EU for the CIS FTA.

The consultations will also focus on the approaches to the implementation of the EU Eastern Partnership policy in the post-Soviet space, and will provide an overall assessment of bilateral interaction between the CIS and EU countries. The participants will also discuss the EU policy in Central Asia.



Consideration will be also given to cooperation of the CIS with NATO.



Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the CIS member states, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.