Minsk to host OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group conference

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk will play host to the OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group conference, BelTA learned from the press service of the House of Representatives.

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Boleslav Pirshtuk attended a meeting of the OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group that took place as part of the OSCE PA Winter Meeting in Vienna. "The meeting considered the draft program of the Baku International Conference on the role of MPs in strengthening economic cooperation and cultural ties along the Silk Road, which is due on 13-14 March. The meeting participants supported the proposal of the head of the Belarusian parliamentary delegation to hold the next conference of the OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group in Minsk," the press-service said.

Boleslav Pirshtuk also took part in the meeting of the Standing Committee of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, which reviewed the current international political issues, reports on the activities of PA special representatives, the OSCE PA observation mission of the elections in Kyrgyzstan. Information was also provided on the preparations for the forthcoming events of the OSCE PA in 2018. "Head of the Swedish parliamentary delegation to the OSCE PA Kent Harstedt presented his preliminary report on the work performed as the OSCE PA Special Representative for Eastern Europe. He thanked Belarus for an excellent organization of his visit to the country on 21-24 January. Kent Harstedt also dwelt on the issue of amending the electoral legislation in accordance with OSCE recommendations," the House of Representatives said. Boleslav Pirshtuk noted, in turn, that Belarus is open and ready for constructive interaction with the ODIHR and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Belarusian MPs also took part in the OSCE PA Winter Meeting events. Olga Popko, the deputy chairwoman of the House of Representatives' Standing Commission for International Affairs, spoke at the meeting of the OSCE PA General Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and the Environment. The MP touched upon the issue of strengthening the economic and environmental dimension of the OSCE. She noted that the organization's additional efforts in the areas of economic and social development, energy security and environmental protection can and should become a real practical contribution to the sustainable development and stability of the countries of the entire OSCE zone.

The Belarusian parliamentary delegation also met with representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and MPs of Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Romania, and Austria.

The OSCE PA Winter Meeting is held in Vienna on 22-23 February. A joint meeting of the OSCE PA general committees saw a number of speakers, including Vincenzo Amendola, Italy's Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.