Minsk to host OSCE PA summer session in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly took a decision to hold the OSCE PA summer session in Belarus in the summer of 2017, BelTA learned from the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

"The Standing Committee passed a unanimous decision to hold the 26th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk on 5-9 July 2017," the House of Representatives said. The meeting of the Standing Committee took place in Tbilisi which is playing host to the 25th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.



In April this year in Copenhagen, the OSCE PA Bureau approved the convening of the annual session in the Belarusian capital in 2017. In May this year Minsk hosted representatives of the OSCE PA's International Secretariat.



"Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives Viktor Guminsky expressed gratitude to all the members of the Standing Committee for the trust they have shown in Belarus, and assured them that the Belarusian side will do everything necessary to host the session at a high level, in accordance with all requirements of the Parliamentary Assembly set towards such activities," the House of Representatives informed.



The Tbilisi session is attended by a parliamentary delegation of Belarus headed by Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives Viktor Guminsky, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.