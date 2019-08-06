Minsk to host two international chess tournaments

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk will host two international rapid chess tournaments, BelTA learned from the press service of the Sport and Tourism Ministry of Belarus.

On 16 -18 August the Sports Palace will host the Third FIDE World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Championships among boys and girls under 8, 10 and 12 years old. The event will draw more than 750 young sportsmen from 33 countries.

The official website of the Belarusian Chess Federation will provide a live feed of the event. Organizers of the competition are the Sport and Tourism Ministry, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, Minsk city administration, Belarusian Chess Federation and the FIDE Chess School in Belarus.

On 15-17 August the Sports Palace will host the second Viktor Kupreichik Memorial. This rapid chess event will bring together about 100 players from 12 countries, BelTA reports.