TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:19, 12 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Miraculous rescue of kids with floor mop stuns Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Children were miraculously saved with the help of floor mops in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    The incident happened on July 3 in Kosshygululy Street. According to a video from the surveillance camera, neighbors saved children who were playing on a window sill left unattended by adults

    The kids were playing on the window sill at the apartment on the 10th floor and could possible plummet from the height. Their neighbors used floor mops to protect the children from falling down.

    Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped children to get back into the apartment. Paramedics were summoned to the scene as well.
    Thankfully, no casualties or injuries were reported.

    Astana Incidents Accidents
