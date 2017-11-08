Miss Almaty-2016 to represent Kazakhstan at Miss Universe-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Miss Almaty-2016 Kamila Asilova will be representing Kazakhstan at the Miss Universe 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 66th Miss Universe beauty pageant will be held on 26 November 2017at the AXIS of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. More than 95 contestants will compete for the crown, whereas Iris Mittenaere of France will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Directorate of Miss Almaty contest has been cooperating with the Miss Universe organizers for several years now. Therefore, it is Miss Almaty who represents the country at the pageant while Miss Kazakhstan takes part in the Miss World beauty pageant.