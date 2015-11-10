EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Miss Astana-2015 prize fund to make 1 mln tenge

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final stage of Miss Astana-2015 will be held at the capital city's Congress Hall on November 12.

    "200 ladies have applied for the contest this year. 20 of them only have qualified for the final stage. The youngest of them is 16 years old only," Director of Miss Astana-2015 contest Olga Radesh said. The contest's prize fund is 1 mln tenge. Four winners of the event will be honored to join the national Miss Kazakhstan-2015 competition.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Astana Kazinform's Timeline News НОВОСТЬ В ШАПКЕ СТРАНИЦЫ
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!