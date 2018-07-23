Miss CIS 2018 pageant contestants arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 19 Miss CIS 2018 International Beauty Pageant contestants aged 18 to 27 from 10 countries of the Commonwealth of Independent State (including Georgia, Ukraine, Latvia as invited countries) came to Astana, Kazinform has learned from the organizers.

The Miss CIS contest has been held annually since 1996. The purpose of the beauty pageant is the development of tourism and culture between the participating countries. It should be mentioned Astana hosts it for the first time, it is timed to the 20th Anniversary of the capital.

The contestants arrived in Astana on July 21, a few days before the final.

They will have enough time to get familiar with Kazakhstan's traditions and customs, visit the iconic attractions of Astana, and participate in the anniversary celebrations and charity events.

In particular, the contestants have already visited Nurly Zhurek Children's Psychoneurological Dispensary, the resort zone of Burabay. They are expected to have a friendly match at the Astana Arena stadium. Moreover, within the framework of the international contest, they will attend an official reception at the Armenian Embassy. It is to be recalled that Miss CIS 2017 was held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. It will be Kazmedia Ortalygy that will host the final of the international beauty pageant on July 27 at 7:00 p.m.

There, the women will demonstrate their national costumes and with their evening wears on will walk on the runway.