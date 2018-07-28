EN
    Miss CIS 2018 winner crowned

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tatiana Akulenko of Ukraine crowned as Miss CIS 2018 beauty pageant held on Friday in Astana.

    Kazakhstan's Assem Yessengeldiyeva won the title of the 1st Vice Miss 2018, Armenia's Romella Tamaryan was named the 2nd Vice Miss 2018. Viktoria Volgina of Russia was awarded the title of the 3rd Vice Miss 2018.

    Beauties presented their national costumes, evening dresses and cocktail dresses.

    The winner was presented a gold-gilded crown with jewels.

