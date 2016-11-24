Miss Kazakhstan 2016 participants to appear in images of the Great Steppe legendary women

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A press conference devoted to the start of the XX anniversary of the national "Miss Kazakhstan-2016" pageant took place at the office of the Central Communications Service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications. This year's pageant is organized with the support of Astana mayor's office and is dedicated to the 25 anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

The organizers of "Miss Kazakhstan-2016" launched a special project - a cycle of stories about legendary women of the Great Steppe telling about eternal values. "The purpose of this unique project is to remind about the acts and feats of great women who entered history and remained in the hearts of people. This year the participants who grew up in independent Kazakhstan will express their vision of eternal values. The girls will tell about these legendary destinies and why their biographies, commitment to excellence and position inspires people even today", Director of "Miss Kazakhstan" project Alyona Rivlina - Kyrbassova noted.

All participants of 2016's pageant will gather in Astana on November 20th to begin preparation for the brightest and most anticipated event of the year. Within the traditional "Beauty in Mercy!" action they will participate in city's social, charitable, sporting events, setting a good example to the youth.



Soon, the viewers will be able to see ‘the legendary women of Kazakhstan' in a live television broadcast of the contest's final stage.



A jubilee calendar with pictures of the most successful, famous and socially active participants of "Miss Kazakhstan" pageant of all years will be presented at the final stage.



It will be shot in Kazakh ethno-installations with unique objects of national crafts and cultural heritage such as traditional clothes and household items.



"Also specially for the youth we will prepare an Internet version of the project with a set of historical details and explanations that are going to attract their interest and drive them to know, respect and save national spirituality and cultural heritage of the Great Steppe", Yrza Turssynzada, an ethno-designer of Altyn Orda House of Design said .



To ensure transparency, the national jury will select only the five finalists and the country's first beauty will be, as always, selected by the people, via online and SMS voting.



Miss Kazakhstan is the single owner of the exclusive licenses of the largest world pageants "Miss Universe" (USA), "Miss World" (Great Britain) in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Miss Kazakhstan 2015 Aliya Mergenbayeva is going to represent the republic at the 65th annual ceremony of the "Miss World" on December 18th in Washington D.C.



The winner of the jubilee Miss Kazakhstan 2016 contest will be announced on December 10th at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana.



Since 2014, Miss Kazakhstan has been applying new rules and today any girl from any region can apply for the pageant on its official page misskazakhstan.kz. This year, the registration will last till October 23, 2016.