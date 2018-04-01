Miss Kazakhstan 2018 crowned in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16-year-old Alfia Yersayin from Atyrau won the Miss Kazakhstan 2018 national beauty contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The judges shortlisted five finalists, while the country's beauty queen was selected via online and SMS polls by Kazakhstanis.

The top five included 18-year-old Sabina Azimbayeva from Almaty, 16-year-old Alfiya Yersayin from Atyrau, 19-year-old Maimuna Kulkesheva from Astana, 19-year-old Yekaterina Dvoretskaya from Karaganda, and 17-year-old Dinara Baimuratova from Semey.



Dinara Baimuratova and Maimuna Kulkesheva won the titles of the third and the second runners-up, respectively. The title of the first runner-up was bestowed on Yekaterina Dvoretskaya, who will represent Kazakhstan at the Miss Universe international beauty pageant.

This year's Miss Kazakhstan got a cash prize of KZT 3 million, numerous advertising contracts and the right to defend the honor of the country at the Miss World 2018 pageant.



During the show, the contestants wore ethnic clothing.

The organizers highlighted the fact that the contest used to be held on the eve of the New Year earlier. This year the final takes place for the first time on the days of Nauryz Holiday. The objective is to kindle the youth's interest in preserving the traditions and culture of the Great Steppe. The organizers of the contest also support "Rukhani Janghyru" Program as the audience watched a 3D graphics presentation of the treasures discovered in the Saka Kurgans Tombs.