ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant marks its 20th jubilee this year.

The organizers are preparing a number of surprises for their viewers.



One of them is a calendar with the photos of the most popular, socially active and most successful participants and winners of the contest.

The first beauties of Kazakhstan will be featured wearing traditional clothes together with their family members, surrounded with Kazakh ethnic installations, unique objects of cultural heritage and household items.



“Besides, for the country’s youth, the organizers are preparing an internet version of the project with detailed descriptions and explanations, which are expected to arouse great interest among younger generation and will inspire them to learn, respect and preserve national spirituality and cultural heritage of the Land of Great Steppe,” a message on the website of the national contest reads.



The project participants are Saule Rakhmedova (Miss Kazakhstan 1996), Dana Tolesh (Miss Kazakhstan 1998), Margarita Kravtsova (Miss Kazakhstan 2000), Assiya Abissova (Miss Astana 2014), Saltanat Bekzhigitova (Miss Almaty 2010), Zhanna Zhumaliyeva (Miss Kazakhstan 2010), Ainur Toleuova (Miss Kazakhstan 2011), Aidai Issayeva (Miss Kazakhstan 2013), Regina Vandysheva (Miss Kazakhstan 2014), Aigerim Kozhakhan (Miss Almaty 2013), Irina Ashirbekova (participant of Miss Kazakhstan 1998) and Aliya Mergenbayeva (Miss Kazakhstan 2015).









The jubilee calendar will be presented at the final stage of Miss Kazakhstan 2016 in

Astana on December 10.

