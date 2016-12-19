EN
    10:30, 19 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Miss Puerto Rico crowned as Miss World 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico won the title of Miss World 2016 in the U.S. on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Russia's RIA Novosti.

    Kazakhstan was represented by 18-year-old Aliya Mergembayeva from Aktau.
    Beauties from Kenya, the Philippines, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic were among top 5 finalists along with the 19-year-old de Valle.
    Established in 1951, the Miss World is the oldest beauty pageant in the world.

