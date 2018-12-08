Miss World 2018: Dimash Qudaibergen rocks Sanya arena with Kazakh song

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous outstanding Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen has rocked today Sanya arena in China during the Miss World 2018 pageant, Kazinform reports.

The video of his performance was uploaded to social media.



Earlier it was reported that Dimash had been invited to Sanya to perform at the Miss World 2018.







Dimash stunned the audience with his Umitilmas Kun song which means ‘an unforgettable day'.







The organizers called his performance as incredible and sensational.



