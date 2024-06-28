Missing 16-year-old girl found dead in Kostanay region

The disappearance of the teenager was announced on social media on June 27. The 16-year-old resident of Auliekol district of the Kostanay region left her place of residence on June 26, and no further information regarding her whereabouts has been known, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Volunteers and police officers have joined forces and searched for the missing girl for two days. They haven’t disclosed the information as to where the girl’s lifeless body was found.

A criminal case has been initiated by the police following the discovery of the girl’s corpse in Auliekol district. The Kostanay region police department has confirmed that all necessary investigative measures are currently being carried out, with the circumstances of the incident being clarified.