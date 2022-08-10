EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:26, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Missing 5-year-old girl in Kostanay region found dead

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Body of the 5-year-old girl, who went missing in Kostanay region, has been found, Kazinform reports.

    «The girl drowned. Details will be provided later,» police department says.

    The girl left home on August 7, at around 5:00 am. Over 500 policemen, a helicopter, a crop duster, a trike as well as servicemen of the National Guard and Border-Guard Services immediately joined the search operation.

    Thousands of locals have searched for the girl in nearby areas since Sunday.

    On August 9, it was decided to leave balloons with water bottles and snacks tied to them on different sides of the cornfields.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kostanay region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!