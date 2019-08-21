EN
    10:22, 21 August 2019

    Missing climbers: Bad weather delays search operations

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, a group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, who, unfortunately, died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakh Defense Ministry launched the rescue operation to find the trapped climbers.

    The helicopter MI 171 of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry with military climbers onboard cannot start its rescue efforts due to severe weather conditions. It is still snowing in the mountains.

