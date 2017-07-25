Missing students in Egypt not adhere to unconventional religions - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The head of the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Anuar Zhainakov, has announced the details about the Kazakhstani students missing in Egypt, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As per the information we have, six Kazakhstani students, starting from July 20, have stopped communicating with their families. Two of them arrived in Cairo on July 11 for two-month language courses. All of them lived in the same apartment. Since July 20, communication with them has been interrupted. Since that moment, Kazakh diplomats have started search activities. The Embassy of Kazakhstan sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt with a request to assist in the search and establishment of the location of Kazakhstani nationals. At present, the search for Kazakhstanis continues. (...) I know that they studied in educational institution called 'Nile'. According to our embassy, there were no signs of any unconventional confessions in their behavior," Anuar Zhainakov told the journalists on the sidelines of the Government, noting that these citizens studied the Arabic language.

As previously reported, the search for 6 Kazakh students studying at language courses in Egypt is under was.