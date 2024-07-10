Missing woman rescued near Tokyo after 36 hours adrift at sea

A woman was rescued from the sea off Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Wednesday morning after drifting some 80 kilometers over about 36 hours, a local coast guard office said, Kyodo reports.

The 21-year-old Chinese woman, who was on a swim ring, was found dehydrated but conscious, according to the office.

She was swimming at Shirahama Ohama beach in Shizuoka Prefecture at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday with a friend during their travels, and was reported missing to police, the office said.