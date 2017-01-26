EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 26 January 2017 | GMT +6

    MIT students teach at Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Karaganda

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Students of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have arrived in Karaganda as part of the MISTI-Kazakhstan program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The students from one of the world's best universities teach various courses at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School there.



    "It was the idea of Kulyash Shamshidinova, Chairman of the Board of AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual School", to offer internships to students under the MISTI-Kazakhstan. Global Teaching Labs program. Now we have three MIT students here - one PhD student and two Bachelor students. It is their second week here in Karaganda. They teach Chemistry, Physics and Robotic Science to Grade 10 students," Deputy Principal for Public Relations of the school Shyryn Zhumabekova said.



    In her words, NIS students obtain hands-on skills through the program.

    "Courses are taught in English. MIT students speak highly of our schoolchildren who, in their view, have a great potential," Ms Zhumabekova added.

    After the three-week courses 60 NIS students will prepare and defend their own projects.

     

    Tags:
    Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!