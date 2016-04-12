MMA fighter Joao Carvalho dies after Dublin event

DUBLIN. KAZINFORM - A Portuguese mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has died after an event in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Joao Carvalho was taken to hospital after being beaten in a fight at the National Stadium in Dublin by Charlie Ward, a team-mate of UFC champion Conor McGregor.



The 28-year-old underwent emergency brain surgery and was in a critical condition for 48 hours.



However, a statement from his Vitor Nobrega team confirmed his death.



"It is with great sorrow and sadness that we write these words, that the death of the athlete Joao Carvalho happened after 48 hours in critical condition," said the statement.



Total Extreme Fighting, who organised the event, said it was "deeply saddened" by news of the death.



"We extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Joao Carvalho and his team-mates in Team Nobrega," said Cesar Silva, CEO of Total Extreme Fighting.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We'd also like to thank all sports fans for their concern and support. We will give whatever support we can to Joao's family."



John Kavanagh, who coaches Irishman McGregor, was in Ward's corner during the fight and asked people to respect the privacy of the Portuguese fighter's family.



Kavanagh also works with the Irish Amateur Pankration Association (IAPA), which represents MMA in the Republic, and said the group will be working with Total Extreme Fighting to establish "all relevant facts and event processes" in the incident.



