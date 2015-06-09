MMA fighter Kiyalov to partake in ‘Battle 19’ international tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Bulat Kiyalov will participate in the international tournament "Battle 19" in Moscow.

"Battle 19" tournament will be held June 11 "Russia" arena concert hall in Luzhniki, Moscow. It is expected that the event will gather the best fighters of mixed martial arts from different countries. Bulat Kiyalov is the bronze medalist, world champion in Thai boxing in Kazakhstan, as well as the silver medalist of Kazakhstan in grappling. Kiyalov will face Bair Shtepin, Russian MMA fighter representing "Bars" sports club (Republic of Kalmykia). It is worth noting that "Battle 19" has been held for over five years and is organized by one of the largest promoting companies in Europe called "Fight Night".