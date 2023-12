ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international tournament called "Battle of Nomads-5" will be held in Astana within the framework of the celebration of the Capital City Day, Sports.kz informs.

The main event of the evening will be the rematch of Russian Sergei Kharitonov versus American Kenny Garner.

The fight will be broadcast on Khabar channel on July 4, 11:30 pm.

S. Kharitonov arrived in Astana today.