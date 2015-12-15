MMA international tournament taking place in Astana Dec 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International tournament in mixed martial arts WFCA Terrible battle 12 in Kazakhstan" will be held in Astana on 16 December.

The event is organized by the World League of Mixed Martial Arts WFCA of "Ahmad" club of Russia's Grozny and a branch of the club in Pavlodar under the regional federation in MMA M-1, bodybuilding and boxing. They tournament is dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. The fights will start on December 16 at 5 pm at the Sports Complex "Daulet". The current tournament will bring together the strongest local and foreign fighters. The main event of the evening "super fight" involves Kazakhstani fighter Fanil' Rafikov and Hermes Franca of Brasilia. This evening the audience will see nine uncompromising fights of MMA which will involve 18 best athletes from Kazakhstan, Brazil, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Through fight winners will get a cash prize in the amount of 300 thousand tenge (about $900). Super fight winner gets 900 thousand tenge (about $2700). Official guests of the tournament include president of "Ahmad" fight club Abuzayd Vismuradov and adviser to the Minister of Culture of Chechnya Beslan Terekbayev. Weighing procedure will take place on December 15 at 4 pm at Astana Mall.