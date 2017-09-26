Mobile charger explosion prompts evacuation at London's Tower Hill Station

LONDON. KAZINFORM - British Transport Police said Tuesday that London's Tower Hill station was evacuated after a mobile phone charger exploded, causing a small fire on a train.

The reported blast occurred on a tube train near Tower Hill station and was followed by a fire and an acidic smell, according to the Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses said that a small battery exploded in a passenger's bag on a train, causing a fire, Sputnik reports.

Incident of small explosion/fire at Tower Hill station in London is NOT terror related, happened as passenger plugged charger into his phone.



Tower Hill station has been evacuated. Stampede and panic were reported at the scene.



British Transport Police said on Twitter that the incident is not "suspicious," adding that the incident was likely caused by the overheating of a mobile phone charger.



The incident comes amid the "severe" security threat in the United Kingdom. Earlier in the month, a blast hit Parsons Green tube station, leaving some 30 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.