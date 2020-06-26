Mobile groups set up across Kazakhstan to record COVID-19 infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mobile outpatient groups to register coronavirus patients have been set up throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

465 mobile groups to register asymptomatic coronavirus cases as well as those with mild symptoms have been set up across the country, Makhabbat Bekbossynova, first deputy chairman of National Research Cardiac Surgery Center JSC, told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Friday.

According to her, mobile outpatient groups include endocrinologists, cardiologists, pulmonologists as well as other specialists engaged in outpatient activities. Such groups will consult patients with severe COVID-19.

The speaker emphasized self-isolation is key to preventing the spread of the virus once the person shows symptoms of respiratory infections, mild symptoms of the coronavirus infection or PCR-tests show positive results.

Recall, 465 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, with a daily increase of 2.4%. The country has also seen 883 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases.