ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's world-class model Alyona Subbotina will join the fourth season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty on November 5-8 to open the collection by Leonid Zherebtsov.

"We are happy to see Alyona with us in this season. We are happy that she chose our Fashion Week. Such cooperation will let us tell about our designers both in Kazakhstan and abroad," MBFWA Director General Zhanel Bertayeva says. "It's a great honor for me to work with Alyona. Our cooperation will not be limited to this platform only. We will announce this collection as part of cooperation with Alyona," Leonid Zherebtsov told Kazinform. Alyona Subbotina was born in 1990 in Almaty. She started her career as a model in Toky o and Singapore at the age of 16. She made her international debut in 2011 at Givenchy runway show. Since 2012 Alyona has participated in runway shows from ACNE, Fendi, Preen, PringleofScotland, RickOwens, Daks, DavidKoma, Givenchy, MaraHoffman, RoksandaIlincic, ThierryMugler, Tibi, VivienneWestwood, JeanPaulGaultier and other famous brands. In 2014 Alyona became the new face of Armani and Adidas Originals. She opened the Paris Fashion Week together with Natalya Vodyanova, Adriana Lima and Natasha Poly.